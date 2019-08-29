This $179 Vest From The North Face Is The Coolest Way To Brave The Elements

Named after the most challenging way to climb a mountain, The North Face is a brand that has become synonymous with making clothing for adventurers, explorers or anyone who needs to take on Mother Nature’s worst. Naturally their gear is built to last and will keep you warm and dry in just about any condition.
Whilst functionality is built into every piece of kit from The North Face, they also have the added benefit of looking pretty damn sharp, a reputation perfectly instilled in the brand’s iconic Nuptse vest.
Not only does clothing from The North Face surpass all functional expectations, they also look sharp and nothing looks better in the great outdoors than their iconic Nuptse vest. The Nuptse vest’s timeless design has made it a popular choice ever since its inception back in 1996.
These days you’ll find it on the backs of everyone from explorers to dads and hype beasts alike. Constructed from a ripstop material and filled with 100 percent goose down, the Nuptse will keep you warm without falling apart.
Considering the Nuptse’s popularity, you’d expect to pay a pretty penny for one, but for a limited time you can score one for just $125 — that’s 30 percent off the usual $180 retail price. This opportunity won’t last long so invest in one now to enjoy it for the coming decades.
