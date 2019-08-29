This $179 Vest From The North Face Is The Coolest Way To Brave The Elements

Not only does clothing from The North Face surpass all functional expectations, they also look sharp and nothing looks better in the great outdoors than their iconic Nuptse vest. The Nuptse vest’s timeless design has made it a popular choice ever since its inception back in 1996.

These days you’ll find it on the backs of everyone from explorers to dads and hype beasts alike. Constructed from a ripstop material and filled with 100 percent goose down, the Nuptse will keep you warm without falling apart.

Considering the Nuptse’s popularity, you’d expect to pay a pretty penny for one, but for a limited time you can score one for just $125 — that’s 30 percent off the usual $180 retail price. This opportunity won’t last long so invest in one now to enjoy it for the coming decades.

Shop The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest $179

Read Next