With the arrival of iPhones, the need for a watch or a clock has never been less. ‘But I have an iPhone that has a clock in it’, I hear you say in jest. Well, how about purchasing a piece of history that will not only make you look more professional but a little cultured too.

Way back in 1944, Hans Hilfiker was responsible for the design of what would go on to become the Official Swiss Railway Clock. The clock featured an easy-to-read dial with large black stick markers and a bright red seconds hand. Perfect for the elderly, vision impaired and village idiots. Mondaine eventually received an official licence from the Swiss Federal Railways to use this design as a tribute to Swiss watchmaking tradition.

This square-shaped desk clock boasts an all stainless steel construction with a mineral crystal to protect the inner workings. Powered by a Ronda 313S quartz it features a magnetic face that’s and removable, it’s surprisingly water-resistant to 30 m (98 ft) too. The clock case diameter is 1.96 in (50 mm) and the base dimensions are 3 x 3 in (7.6 x 7.6 cm). It comes in either red or black colour option, too.

