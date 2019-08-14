This Incredibly Innovative & Cool Men’s Sneaker Is Just $95

Sustainability in fashion is fast becoming a global movement and one of the most recognised names in the online sneaker game has just jumped on board. Oliver Cabell is a U.S independent label popular for its architectural style sneakers which exude a clean and designer-focused silhouette in their range. Most importantly, they’re affordable.

Their latest pursuit in footwear takes this to the next level with the Phoenix, a proper 3D printed sneaker which is made from 7 recycled plastic bottles per pair. Saving the planet one bottle at a time is one thing, but being an Oliver Cabell also means that the shoes naturally pair with just about any men’s outfit from denim to shorts to athleisure and even suiting.