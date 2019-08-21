Get 70% Off This Swiss Made Cartier-Inspired Timepiece For A Limited Time

Dress watches these days are becoming less common as people opt for sportier watches that can be worn casually or dressed up with ease.

The potential loss of the classic dress watch is a sad thought but there is a solution. So really there is no better time to invest in a smarter piece that will add a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Even bolder than wearing a dress watch is wearing a rectangular one. For decades Cartier have been making gorgeous square and rectangular watches to a point where it’s become their signature piece.

The only hard part? Parting way with thousands just to own one. Thankfully Oris have their own take on the square watch movement and it’s the closes thing you can get to a Cartier Tank without the price tag.