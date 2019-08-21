Get 70% Off This Swiss Made Cartier-Inspired Timepiece For A Limited Time

Dress watches these days are becoming less common as people opt for sportier watches that can be worn casually or dressed up with ease.
The potential loss of the classic dress watch is a sad thought but there is a solution. So really there is no better time to invest in a smarter piece that will add a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Even bolder than wearing a dress watch is wearing a rectangular one. For decades Cartier have been making gorgeous square and rectangular watches to a point where it’s become their signature piece.
The only hard part? Parting way with thousands just to own one. Thankfully Oris have their own take on the square watch movement and it’s the closes thing you can get to a Cartier Tank without the price tag.
Inspired by Cartier’s famous Tank, a favourite of JFK, this Oris not only looks timeless and elegant, but also has the heritage and Swiss build quality to match. Oris have been making fine watches for 115 years so you know it’s reliable. The watch itself features an in-house 561 movement with a 38-hour power reserve, sapphire crystal glass, stainless steel construction and a date display. Available with either a brown crocodile leather strap or an equally sophisticated metal bracelet, this Oris will make you own your next formal event without incurring a debt.
Priced at $599, the Oris Rectangular Automatic Watch is currently a massive 70% off over at DROP. That’s $1,300 off the original price of this fine rectangular model. You’ll have to be quick though, as this offer is only available for the next four days.
Those who are keen will need to register to see the price and buy the watch. Don’t worry, it’s a simple step which just requires buyers to create a username. Beyond that you’re not obligated to do anything else in order to get through to the buy page.
Our advice? Get on this one before it sells out.
Shop The Oris Rectangular Automatic Watch $599