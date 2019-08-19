THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

These $69 Shorts Are The Most Comfortable Way To Elevate Your Summer Style

From the cafe to the gym to the couch.

Whether you’re away travelling or stretching your legs for morning coffee this summer, choosing a pair of shorts that manage to offer style, comfort and practicality isn’t always easy. Or so they would have you think.

These standout Sur Sweatshorts from Outerknown have been designed to keep you feeling comfortable and light whilst looking the business wherever your travels take you. Made from light, organic Hemp fibres that offer great breathability, they’ll keep you feeling fresh when on the move.

An elasticated waist eliminates restriction whilst a handy zippered back pocket is perfect for phones or wallets. Founded in 2015 by acclaimed designer John Moore and surf legend Kelly Slater, Outerknow was created to provide quality clothing for the eco-conscious buyer. Their carefully sourced and manufactured goods are even ethically exported.

It’s never been so easy to look good in organic clothing, and with these Sur Sweatshorts from Outerknown, you’ll be the walking talking proof.

