This $75 Weekend Bag Will Ensure You Can Take On Any Weather In Style

Every man needs a weekender bag in his arsenal. Whether it’s for a quick trip down the coast or regular hotel drop-ins for business, a modern weekender bag can do it all whilst maintaining unrivalled style and polish.
This $75 weekender bag from Danish label RAINS takes it one step further by making it a weapon against the worst weather whilst still looking like a high-end designer item.
Made from a matte and water resistant poly-blend in timeless black, the RAINS weatherproof duffel bag is a weekend-ready accessory. It’s equipped with a spacious 46-litre capacity and the black bag has a detachable and adjustable strap which means it can be carried either over one shoulder or in-hand. How’s that for personalised styling of carry goods?
The material blend is a perfect balance to ensure both form and functionality. 50-percent polyester and 50-percent polyurethane construction means it’s ultra water resistant without compromising on space, 46-litres of it to be exact.
Shop The RAINS Weekend Bag $75