This $330 Italian Made Leather Boot Is The Most Affordable Alternative To R.M. Williams

Let Italian label Scarosso come to your rescue with their dark brown calf leather Enzo Ebano Chelsea Boots. As expected from a brand with a strong focus on affordable quality, the shoe is entirely handcrafted in Italy using artisanal techniques. The craftsmen at Scarosso even go as far as hand-stitching every shoe as opposed to machine stitching. This enables the classic silhouette to have a bit more tolerance and flex to different feet types when compared to machine stitching.

Durability is naturally built in thanks to high quality ebony calfskin stitched in using the blake rapid method and finished using a three-step colouring and waxing technique. There’s also a dark brown canvas loop on the back making them easy to put on.

So who are these maestros offering the classic Chelsea boot at such lofty quality without the price tag? Scarosso is the Italian label which carefully select the best Montegranaro shoemakers to craft their brogues and loafers — the same artisans who produce high-end designer shoes. But their ethical approach of cutting out the middleman means they can bring quality to every man, without the price tag.

In other words if you’re looking for a stylish, premium and highly versatile footwear bargain, you’ve found it right here.

Shop The Scarosso Chelsea Boots $330

