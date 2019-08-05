When it comes to kitchen knives you want to have the very best. A dull blade will make cooking a bore of a task and ensure you spend longer in the kitchen then is required. Thankfully, we have a solution.

For the next few days only you can score an epic deal on a knife brand we’ve long been a fan of. Edge of Belgravia knives can only be described as like holding the future in your hands. Featuring a featherweight build to their angular shape, the knives have clearly been created with user experience in mind. The blades are made from ceramic (zirconium oxide), which is second to diamond in hardness, which means better edge retention and less sharpening over time. These cool knives feature rubber-coated handles in a stunning electric blue colour.

This five knife set comes with a large chef knife: 7 in (17.5 cm), chef knife: 6 in (15 cm), serrated knife: 6 in (15 cm), utility knife: 5 in (12.5 cm) and a paring knife: 4 in (10 cm).