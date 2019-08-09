This $200 Diver’s Watch Is The Most Affordable Alternative To The Rolex ‘Hulk’

The day you’re able to afford your own Rolex is the day you’ve officially made it. Or perhaps it’s just the day your inheritance comes knocking. We don’t judge, you lucky s.o.b. Whatever the reason, attaining a Rolex isn’t within the immediate reach of most people out there, but what if we told you there was a way you could get the Rolex look without the $20,000 Rolex market price?

Say hello to the Seiko 5 Sports SRPB93, an automatic timepiece from the reliable Japanese watchmaker which closely mimics the design cues of the highly sought after Rolex Submariner 116610LV ‘Hulk’ edition.