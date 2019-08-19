Seth Rogen’s Stylish Transformation Is Still Winning & Here’s The Latest Proof

From ‘Super Bad’ to ‘Pineapple Express’ and even the shocker that was ‘Sausage Party’, Seth Rogen has had no shortage of attention as this generation’s Adam Sandler.

Okay, that may be a bit harsh, but we can’t take away from the fact that the 37-year-old Candian actor dresses a hell of a lot better than Sandler or any other comedic actor for that matter.

His latest proof came last week when he stepped out at the premiere of ‘Good Boys’ in California last week rocking a sweet dark teal suit paired to slick 3D geometric print polo shirt with a contrasting black collar.

It was a simple summer suit which was rightfully devoid of any accessories such as pocket squares or even a fancy watch. Rogen simply let the bold suit colour and sharp shirt design do most of the talking. Backing that up in the shoe department was a pair of black leather boots which helped Rogen bump up his perceived height. Also, check out the much slender physique Rogen is rocking these days. It’s a great complement to his style of suiting and menswear. The classic stoner’s face is still there but beyond that there’s an aura of a man who’s in control of his life.

If there’s one thing to take away from Rogen’s newfound fame in the men’s style space, it’s his penchant for doing things differently. Think Jeff Goldblum who is able to take the most eclectic style moves in menswear before making it his own signature look. Rogen might not be there yet but if he keeps this up he may soon have his own style of menswear to back up his unique comedic style.

