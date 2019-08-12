Shawn Mendes Debuted A Beginner’s Rolex Alongside His Latest Partner

Forget about all that tabloid fodder about who’s dating who. One way to really sway the public’s attention (okay, maybe just ours) is with a simple and understated Rolex which is actually affordable.

New wave pop musician Shawn Mendes was spotted during the week in New York fresh off the announcement of his latest squeeze, Camila Cabello. Although with an attire combo which showed off the versatility of the small diameter Rolex Datejust 36, Mendes was already a winner in our books.

The 21-year-old proved that age was no barrier to fine Swiss watches by pairing his blue-dialled yellow gold and stainless steel timepiece with oversized cotton shirt with some seriously cool detailing. Additional patches with indigo art work added depth to the shirt which was further enhanced by four buttons off for that true summer casual aesthetic.

Mendes paired the baggy shirt with skinny light blue denim and white sneakers with a gum sole. The result? A vibe worthy of 80s Los Angeles during summer.

Here’s a closer look of Mendes’ Rolex Datejust 36 which runs a smaller case alongside an automatic movement and that unmistakable Jubilee bracelet. A classic looking design which looks right at home with Mendes’ casual attire.

Don’t believe us? Later in the day Mendes switched up the shirt for an oversized beige sweater with black skinny jeans and leather boots alongside the same Rolex timepiece. The watch once again proved itself a worthy centrepiece for this casual outfit made for cool summer nights.

Those keen to replicate Mendes’ style moves will be glad to hear that the Rolex Datejust 36 in full Oystersteel (stainless) will set you back AU$9,200. Those after a bit more elegance with the yellow gold variant will have to fork out a few grand more with retailers listing the spec at around the US$10,500 mark.

Not a bad way to get the most out of a daily Rolex.

Read Next