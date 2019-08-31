Singapore Airlines Is Now Launching ‘Wellness Cuisine’ For Pointy End Passengers

Whisky sours. Curries richer than an Arabian Prince. Champagne headaches. Bread. Whether it’s economy or business, if there’s one thing air travel isn’t known for; it’s fresh, healthy food.

Singapore Airlines is hoping to change that, yesterday announcing the launch of specially curated wellness dishes on selected SIA flights from September 2019, as part of a collaboration with COMO Shambhala aimed at enhancing customers’ (particularly pointy end travellers’) holistic well-being and travel experience.

So, what’s on the menu? Business and first-class passengers can look forward to some “healthy and flavourful dishes,” each carefully tailored “to nourish the body and alleviate travel-induced stresses such as fatigue.” Ingredients will also be rich in antioxidants and micronutrients (think: kiwi, yoghurt, beetroot and strawberries), and come together in immune-boosting dishes.

The aim? To promote good digestion and circulation for a more comfortable journey, and to help customers feel refreshed even after a long flight.

While economy passengers will be able to pre-order from a secondary wellness-menu on all routes departing Singapore, it’s first and business class customers who will enjoy the specialty menu (that will be in place for the month of 2019 only) that has been curated on selected flights departing Singapore to Hong Kong, Frankfurt, London, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

“We are excited to unveil the fruits of our partnership with COMO Shambhala, tapping on their award-winning expertise in holistic wellness and nutritious cuisine for our in-flight meals,” said Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Customer Experience, Mr Yeoh Phee Teik.

“The introduction of these new wellness offerings underlines our commitment to the constant enhancement of our products and services to bring customers more enjoyable in-flight experiences.”

Daniel Moran, Vice President Culinary at the COMO Group adds: “This has been a fascinating project for us and we have carefully curated a menu that reflects our COMO Shambhala brand ethos and approach to food – to inspire the palate with memorable flavours. We are certain that Singapore Airlines’ valued customers will enjoy this gastronomical well-being in the air.”

The introduction of this health focussed cuisine joins SIA’s growing roster of wellness offerings that aim to enhance customers’ comfort and well-being.

In addition to the wellness dishes, SIA’s partnership with COMO Shambhala includes wellness articles designed to help travellers learn and practice well-being, to be launched concurrently with the wellness dishes from September the 1st 2019.

Whether this will counteract the stress of The Great Economy Crunch (or business class champagne headaches) remains to be seen. But hey: at least they’re trying.

Anyway, if you tire of the inflight entertainment, these articles will cover a range of topics such as meditation, breathing techniques for relaxation, and body exercises suitable for periods of prolonged inactivity.

These changes come in the context of a proud history and buzzing present: Singapore Airlines has serviced Australia since 1967, and currently operates 137 weekly flights from six Australian cities to Singapore.

Along with its recent new business class rollout, these changes also come after Singapore Airlines was dethroned as the world’s best airline in the Skytrax rankings earlier this year.

So, is Singapore Airlines making a play to reclaim its title? Or are the changes just part of its promise to provide customers with industry-leading cabin products, a network that provides optimal connectivity through Singapore and beyond, and the highest standards of service excellence?

Who knows; either way clean eaters will surely welcome them. And if you’re one of them, fear not: we’ve left the full two menus below.

COMO Shambhala In-flight Wellness Menu (For September 2019)

Available on First Class and Business Class on selected flights departing Singapore to Hong Kong, Frankfurt, London, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

Cold Breakfast Meal

Tropical Fruit Bircher Muesli

A cold cereal of rolled oats, natural Greek yoghurt, dried raisin and cranberry with fresh mango, strawberries and pumpkin seeds.

Hot Breakfast Meal

Spiced Buckwheat and Pumpkin Pancakes: Wholesome buckwheat and pumpkin pancakes with vanilla bean coconut yogurt, toasted pumpkins seeds and maple strawberry and orange.

Soup

Sweetcorn and Young Coconut Soup: A bright velvety blend of sweet corn, young coconut and lemongrass with fire-roasted red pepper salsa, pumpkin seeds and fresh coriander.

Appetiser

Silken Chicken Salad: Shredded poached chicken breast and crunchy vegetable and fresh herb slaw with roasted sesame, miso and honey dressing.

Main Course

Coconut Poached Fish: Delicately poached fish with sweet potato, cauliflower and green peas in a rich tomato and coconut garam masala sauce.

Dessert

Dark Chocolate and Ginger Cake: A decadent cake of bittersweet chocolate, crystalized ginger and fine-grained polenta cake with citrus-scented rhubarb and crème fraiche.

Wellness Beverage

COMO Shambhala Ginger Tea: A vibrant and earthy cold-pressed extraction of fresh beetroot, carrot, tart green apple, turmeric and ginger.

COMO Shambhala Wellness Menu on Book the Cook (September 2019 to February 2020)

Available for pre-ordering for First Class, Business Class, and Premium Economy customers on all routes departing Singapore.

First Class

Red Rice and Fish Porridge: A hearty and savory bowl of red rice, poached fish, wakame, kale and miso porridge topped with fresh ginger and coriander leaves.

Puy Lentil, Zuchinni and Ricotta Lasagne: Warm, colorful layers of zucchini, red pepper, braised puy lentils, and creamy ricotta in a roasted tomato and red pepper marinara.

Spiced Buckwheat and Pumpkin Pancakes: Wholesome buckwheat and pumpkin pancakes with vanilla bean coconut yogurt, toasted pumpkins seeds and maple strawberry and orange.

Coconut and Chia Pudding: Vanilla-scented white chia seeds soaked in creamy coconut milk with fresh kiwi and strawberries steeped in hibiscus flower tea

Business Class

Red Rice and Fish Porridge: A hearty and savory bowl of red rice, poached fish, wakame, kale and miso porridge topped with fresh ginger and coriander leaves.

Puy Lentil, Zuchinni and Ricotta Lasagne: Warm, colorful layers of zucchini, red pepper, braised puy lentils, and creamy ricotta in a roasted tomato and red pepper marinara.

Spiced Buckwheat and Pumpkin Pancakes: Wholesome buckwheat and pumpkin pancakes with vanilla bean coconut yogurt, toasted pumpkins seeds and maple strawberry and orange.

Coconut and Chia Pudding: Vanilla-scented white chia seeds soaked in creamy coconut milk with fresh strawberries steeped in hibiscus flower tea

Premium Economy

Spiced Buckwheat and Pumpkin Pancakes: Wholesome buckwheat and pumpkin pancakes with vanilla bean coconut yogurt, toasted pumpkins seeds and maple strawberry and orange.

Coconut and Chia Pudding: Vanilla-scented white chia seeds soaked in creamy coconut milk with fresh strawberries steeped in hibiscus flower tea

