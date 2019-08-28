How To Pick The Right Wine For Dad This Father’s Day

This feature has been produced in partnership with St Hugo
Learning to walk. Learning to talk. Learning to drive. Now you can add learning how to choose the perfect wine gift to your list of impressive life skills.
Wine is a journey of self discovery but more importantly it’s one that’s best shared with your loved ones no matter which part of the world you’re from.
This Father’s Day we’re inspiring you to learn the expert ways of picking the best wine so that you can share a glass with those who matter the most.
This is the gift of wine wisdom, a life skill that will earn the respect of your father whilst introducing him to St Hugo, a wine of power and elegance with a proven record thanks to every vintage having won gold since 1983.
For the love of wine, and for the love of a father, St Hugo is a fine wine unlike any other. Only St Hugo wine is created to honour the love between a father and a son and today it’s your turn to share that celebration.
How To Pick The Perfect Wine
Choosing the ideal wine is subjective and based purely on an individual’s taste buds. Hopefully, you’ll know your father best when it comes to his taste preferences. Once you know that it’s onto the easy part.
The age-old myth of older wine being better isn’t always the case. The truth is that only some wines taste better with age whilst others have an optimum window or ageing period in which they’re best enjoyed. Whilst ageing is more important to red wines than white wines, all wines that can be purchased from the store are ready to drink immediately.
St Hugo’s Chief Winemaker Peter Munro has a few expert tips when it comes to choosing the right gift for Dad this Father’s Day.
Only St Hugo wines are created to honour the love between a father and a son.
Vintage Options
Significant vintages are always reliable options, especially for a milestone time in Dad’s life whether it be an anniversary or a celebration at a place of special memories.
Don’t Overlook Large Format
If you have a favourite winery or brand you would like to share with Dad, don’t forget about back vintages, magnums and larger bottle options. Larger bottles can be shared with the wider family when hosting drinks or dinner parties. More importantly, they’re a gateway to telling a great story about the wine.
Don’t Be Afraid To Try Something Different
I like to gift wines that may be out of the ordinary selection. The idea behind this is to broaden their experience and palate. If someone usually drinks big reds you can look at giving them Pinot Noir or Grenache, or even a red blend such as our St Hugo Grenache Shiraz Mataro as something different. If they are a staunch Sauvignon Blanc drinker, getting them to try a nice Eden Valley Chardonnay or Riesling could open their eyes to a whole new world of whites.
A Little Help Goes A Long Way
Often a quick phone call to the cellar door can help you identify something extra special that you might not have considered. A simple explanation of your Dad’s taste preferences may be the answer between picking a good wine and a spectacular wine.
All products available at leading Australian liquor retailers. Enjoy St Hugo wines responsibly.
Make your Father’s Day even better with the gift of globetrotting. Simply spend $150 on any St Hugo products from stores and you’ll be able to redeem a Samsonite Evoa suitcase for just $100. There’s only 1,000 of them available so make Dad’s day sooner rather than later.
Visit the link at St Hugo for more details.