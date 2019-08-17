This Incredibly Sublime Italian Suede Men’s Jacket Is Now 50% Off

The suede jacket has been made famous by most celebrities these past 12 months and we don’t see the trend showing any signs of slowing down any time soon. Unfortunately, suede jackets can be quite pricey for a good quality specimen. Expect to pay well over $2,500 to get your hands on one from the luxury brands.

Enter New York designer, Todd Snyder. The Dylan Suede Jacket is one of the best looking premium trucker jackets we’ve seen this season. You may be thinking ‘wait, but it’s pink’. Yes, it’s pink, but it also comes in blue and green. It’s made from Italian calf suede and features two pockets on the front with six-button front snap fastening.