This $249 Automatic Watch Is A Timeless Classic That Will Sharpen Up Any Outfit

Automatic for everyone. That’s the motto behind American watchmaker Timex — and their latest effort is ticking proof of this. Applying a brand new movement to an old favourite, Timex have created a simple stunner in their Waterbury Classic Automatic 40mm watch. Just one glance will show you that the watch exudes all the bells and whistles of a clean automatic timepiece without any of the noise of modern watches. And now you can add a very affordable price to that list.
Priced at just $249, this watch houses the tried-and-true 21 jewel automatic movement for a more accurate, longer lasting timepiece. The 40mm stainless steel case is complemented by a sleek white dial with contrasting black numerals and a date window at 3 o’clock. The classic aesthetic extends into the black croco-pattern natural leather strap which will look as good as it feels on your wrist.
According to reports, Timex have since moved manufacturing back the the USA so the quality, craftsmanship and commitment to heritage should all be found in this beautifully minimalist timepiece.
Your suit or casual weekend wear will thank you for it later.
