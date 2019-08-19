This Todd Snyder x Champion Camo Tracksuit Is Your Ticket To In-Flight Style & Comfort

That’s where this super cool and demure Todd Snyder x Champion tracksuit combination comes into play. If you’re not one to do either of the aforementioned but still want to be comfortable then this camouflage print tracksuit will be perfect. The bottoms are made from soft loopback cotton-jersey they’re a slim, tapered shape and are topped with an adjustable drawstring waist. The tops are much the same with a similar slim fit look with small Champion branding on the arm.

Pair this tracksuit with a fresh pair of Jordan’s and you’re ready for your next flight or workout.

Shop Todd Snyder Tracksuit $150.00 (Get the bottoms here.)

