Tom Holland Shows You The Lazy Man’s Secret To Looking Sharp

His reign as Spider Man in the MCU might be over but Tom Holland is making sure that he’s going out in style — even if it’s the laziest way to do it.

Standing alongside his MCU buddy Chris Pratt at Disney’s D23 Expo in California overnight, Holland took a break from his usual red carpet attire of immaculately tailored suits and fancy watches for a more casual look. That’s not to say it wasn’t sharp as hell though. Spidey’s secret?

A simple black t-shirt and black skinny jeans.

The little style hack is pretty easy for any guy to pull off mainly because it only involves changing up the jacket for a completely different look — perfect for guys who want to look good without spending heaps of time.

Holland’s look here is textbook but solid. A grey wool jacket with varsity detailing on the sleeves and pocket design is enough to break up the black top and bottom whilst adding a decent dose of style. Also note the leather shoulder detailing on the jacket for added points. Holland just threw this over the fitted tee alongside the skinny black jeans and polished black leather boots.

View this post on Instagram Back to work A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Aug 19, 2019 at 7:01am PDT

It was only a week ago that Holland pulled off this similar look by pairing the black-tee-black-jeans combo with a black leather motorcycle jacket. And all he did was change the jacket for a completely new look.

Spidey secret unlocked.

As Eddy Furlong in ‘Terminator 2’ once said, “Easy money”.

Read Next