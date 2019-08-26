Robert Downey Jr. Shows You The Devastating Effects Of Having No Tailor

Ah Mr. Stark, we love the guy and retirement must be grand but for many years we’ve secretly pined for the day a tailor or stylist would help him out with his wardrobe. That day is not today.

Arriving at the Disney Legends awards during the D23 Expo in California over the weekend, Robert Downey Jr. rocked one of the loosest fitting suits we’ve seen on him yet.

We’re not sure if this big fit style is intentional but one can only imagine how much sharper the billionaire-playboy-philanthropist would look in a properly tailored suit. But we digress.

Downey Jr. opted for a very loose fitting possibly off-the-rack grey check suit which featured embroidered calligraphy all over the jacket from the lapel to the sleeves. It’s the first time we’ve seen this on a suit and we’ve seen quite a few unique suits in our time (Cono McGregor’s ‘f*ck you’ suit included). Nonetheless if there was any time to wear this very casual and colourful ensemble, it’d be to the Disney awards.

A closer look at the suit shows Downey Jr. ditching the tie and dress shirt in favour of a pastel floral print t-shirt complete with matching multi-colour pocket square. Draw your eyes to his feet and it’s just a mangled mess of fabric which flows onto chunky white sneakers. It’s the ultimate in dad-core style but we’re just glad the shoes were clean.

Take not gentlemen, this is what happens when you let your jacket and pants length go wild.

Anyone have a tool that will allow us to click our fingers and make this daggy look go away?

Read Next