Slippers are back in a big way. All the major fashion houses are on board and it’s no longer taboo to leave your house wearing a pair!

When thinking about slippers it’s easy to conjure up images of being sat at home looking far from your best. But, as any well-informed modern man knows slippers are firmly on-trend thanks to a range of elegantly refined and creative designs. Even high-end houses such as Gucci are producing luxury slippers and loafers for formal occasions, bringing superior design and experienced craftsmanship to this understated, comfortable classic.

Chances are, as well as a dress pair, you’ll also fancy some for around the house? But what are the best brands to choose, and what styles will you want to keep at home as opposed to wearing out? Here we have provided 15 of the best slipper brands around for your consideration. We’ve only gone for the best quality and mixed up designs to suit varying needs. So, whether you’re looking for comfortable and formal footwear for an upcoming black-tie event or something that looks and feels great when winding down, this comprehensive guide will have you stepping in style.