Fitness Scientist Reveals The Only Supplement With Credible Evidence For Building Muscle

Everyone wants to get jacked – but considering the misinformation out there, getting the right nutrition to actually achieve it can be harder than completing the last rep of an overload set.

This in mind, there are a bunch of supplement companies out there looking to prey on your insecurities, promising a ‘one-stop’ powder that will give your muscles all the fuel they could need to perform, recover and – crucially – grow.

The problem is, despite how tempting it is to rely on a protein shake and a takeaway Big Mac, as prominent fitness scientist Brad Schoenfeld recently pointed out on Instagram, learning the correct nutrition science is an essential part of muscle building.

RELATED: Danger Signs You’re Eating Too Much Protein & How To Fix It

That said, he also revealed that there is one supplement that is a much safer bet than the rest, which anyone – lazy or not – should consider before turning to the dark web for peptides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Schoenfeld, PhD (@bradschoenfeldphd) on Sep 24, 2019 at 5:36am PDT

“Creatine is the only supplement that has well-established benefits for directly building muscle,” Brad wrote. “There are over 1,000 published studies supporting its effectiveness.”

He then went on to say, “There are [also] a number of supplements that can indirectly help to increase muscle mass,” citing “caffeine and beta alanine” as examples.

Not to mention “protein supplements are highly beneficial if you aren’t consuming adequate (~1.6+ g/kg/d) protein in your diet.”

However, in terms of tried and tested research, according to Schoenfeld, nothing beats creatine.

⁣

Finally, he added that supplementation is basically the “cherry on the sundae” when it comes to building muscle, emphasising the importance of “proper training, nutrition and recovery” in the process and reminding us that no matter what it says on the label; “Supplements account for only a small percentage of your gains.”

In other words, don’t get buying; get lifting.

Read Next