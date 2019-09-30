12
If you’re serious about your tennis you’ve got to look the part to play your part! Within the professional game, we often find ourselves talking as much about the threads a certain player is wearing as we do about the outcome of the game.
Any sport where you can turn up wearing a polo shirt, short shorts and a sweatband should be enough to whet the appetite of any fashion-conscious athlete. Here we’ve served up a list of the best tennis brands around, bringing all the elegance of a backhand volley to your on-court wardrobe. From eye-catching fluorescent colourways to Wimbledon whites, there’s a variety of options to match your style and personality unlike any other sport – the key is getting it right.
So, whether you’re heading down to your local club to work on your serve, or partaking in a spot of summer mixed doubles with someone to impress – you can use this guide to keep your kit on point.