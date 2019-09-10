You’ve probably heard it all – every man needs a good watch, good shoes, and a tuxedo. The last one is as true as the others.

Even if you only break it out once a year, it’s best you aren’t remembered as the spud who had no shame and picked up a rental for the occasion.

Black tie events are one of the few occasions guys can dress to kill and pretend they’re in the running to get cast as 007. There’s dim lighting, champagne, good food, and mediocre conversation to boot. To make the most of the occasion, we’ve covered our favourite brands that offer the complete black-tie experience across the spectrum of price and style.