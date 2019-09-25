Breitling has relaunched one of the most sought-after collections that are as robust and bold as its name suggests. The redesigned Avenger collection marks an evolution of the brand’s Air Universe watches which features the three collections, Aviator 8, Navitimer and of course the Avenger.

The Avenger is the baby of the Air family having originally debuted in 2011 but the Breitling brand has been associated with the air for over six decades. In the relaunch, the collection has undergone an upgrade but has kept its distinctive rider tabs on their unidirectional ratcheted bezel in sizes ranging from 43mm to 48mm.

The watches in this new collection are available in stainless steel with certain models (which ones) available in Night Mission, the DLC-coated titanium case, a material known for its robust and lightweight properties. The collection is water-resistant to a minimum of 300 meters with the exception of the Avenger Automatic 45 Seawolf which is water-resistant to 3000 meters. The seawolf also stands out thanks to a striking yellow dial with hands and indexes specifically coated to make it easy to read.

One of the standouts of the seven watches strong collection is the distinctive Breitling Avenger Swiss Air Force Team Limited Edition which features the logo of the team on the subdial at the 9 o’clock position. The watch stands out though thanks to its yellow and red accents on the subdial with a yellow-tipped seconds hand.

Breitling Avenger Swiss Air Force Team Limited Edition



The collection still retains its Breitling DNA but the update reflects the change in the time, and not all pilots are in the sky. In fact, one of its Pioneers Squad to represent the collection is Luke Bannister, a World Drone Champion who won his first World Drone Prix at age 15. The other members of the ‘squad’ are Scott Kelly, an astronaut who spent a year at the International Space Station and Commandant Rocío González Torres who has logged over 100 hours of flight time.

Explore the full Breitling Avenger collection in the gallery below.

