Brooklyn Beckham’s Latest Look Is Proof He Could Have More Swag Than Dad

Brooklyn Beckham, the son of the former football great and all-round handsome bastard, David Beckham, is busy making a name for himself for his unique sense of style now he’s of legal clubbing age.

The upcoming photographer and part-time model attended the Agent Provocateur AW19 campaign launch party, in collaboration with Sink The Pink and CIROC Vodka, at London’s cool club, Annabel’s, earlier this week.

Brooklyn hit the event wearing a unique combination that would be more suited to the set of Peaky Blinders than a London nightclub in 2019. A cropped khaki green tweed jacket paired with a low-cut white t-shirt, green wide-legged wool trousers with braces, black Dr Marten boots and a variety of men’s jewellery, rings and even a matching yellow rock-climbing carabiner.

In a funny coincidence, his ex Hana Cross was also wearing braces (Off White braces, to be exact), however, according to The Sun, she left the party early in tears. Drama!

This is not the first time the Beckhams have opted for attire that’s more suited for the English countryside. David and the boys did a spot of fishing last year all wearing matching tweed hats. Whether this is clever styling or just how the Beckhams roll on weekends, we totally approve.

Looks like the rock climbing carabiner clip is a regular thing…

Let’s see what else this budding style icon has in store for us next.

