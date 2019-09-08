The $168 Barbecue That Will Change How You Cook Steak Forever

A few years back world-class and renowned chef, Heston Blumenthal launched his own line of BBQs for the everyday meat lover. The Everdure by Heston collection of barbeques catered for every space, taste and colour hue. What is so special about these barbeques? They cook meat exceptionally well using coal fire. It’s like having your very own fire pit at home.

Enter the smallest, most compact barbeque in the Everdure range, the CUBE.