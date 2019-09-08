The $168 Barbecue That Will Change How You Cook Steak Forever

A few years back world-class and renowned chef, Heston Blumenthal launched his own line of BBQs for the everyday meat lover. The Everdure by Heston collection of barbeques catered for every space, taste and colour hue. What is so special about these barbeques? They cook meat exceptionally well using coal fire. It’s like having your very own fire pit at home.
Enter the smallest, most compact barbeque in the Everdure range, the CUBE.
The ultimate compact BBQ means you can create authentic charcoal feasts wherever you go. With real estate becoming rarer in today’s world, the CUBE strikes the perfect balance between delicious charcoal cooking, unrivalled mobility and cool design. Don’t let its boxy dimensions fool you, CUBE is packed with smart features such as lightweight steel construction and a finish which helps to insulate heat whilst keeping stray hands safe. Even the handles are designed to be cool-to-touch even in operation. More importantly, the coal-burning chamber is easy to replenish and clean when needed.
What the reviews say…
This little grill is perfect to take with you anywhere, picnic, boating, camping or if you want to just grill out for yourself at home instead of firing up the big grill.
The Everdure by Heston Cube Portable Charcoal Barbecue is on sale now at Huckberry for $168. A deal that’s not to be missed.