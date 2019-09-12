Score Citizen’s Most Iconic Dive Watch Right Now For $139

When it comes to dive watches, there aren’t many brands that do them better than Citizen. After all: to meet the requirements of a great dive watch is no easy feat. They need to be water-resistant to at least 200m, be able to fit on your wrist and over a wetsuit and they need to be able to time your dive (and be legible doing it).
It isn’t easy to perfectly combine all of these features (and to do it at an affordable price point is even harder), yet somehow, Citizen has managed to do it for well over 60 years. They introduced the world’s first ‘domestic’ dive watch back in 1959 called the ‘Parawater’ and have been evolving it ever since.
Many of Citizen’s watches have become iconic in their own right, but none more so than their Promaster series. Featuring a 200m water resistance and an Eco-Drive movement has made them a favourite in the diving community, especially considering their very reasonable circa $350 price point. This relative notoriety has also made them popular with civilians who want a tough, water-resistant watch that can handle any conditions.
Whilst you might be led to believe this is a case of function over form, the Promaster and its chunky styling, rubber strap and luminescent dial looks ultra-cool in, and out of the water. For a limited time, you can score the ‘Promaster Professional Diver’ for $139 (60% off its retail price).
Such a capable watch won’t last long at this price point, so be quick!