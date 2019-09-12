Score Citizen’s Most Iconic Dive Watch Right Now For $139

When it comes to dive watches, there aren’t many brands that do them better than Citizen. After all: to meet the requirements of a great dive watch is no easy feat. They need to be water-resistant to at least 200m, be able to fit on your wrist and over a wetsuit and they need to be able to time your dive (and be legible doing it).

It isn’t easy to perfectly combine all of these features (and to do it at an affordable price point is even harder), yet somehow, Citizen has managed to do it for well over 60 years. They introduced the world’s first ‘domestic’ dive watch back in 1959 called the ‘Parawater’ and have been evolving it ever since.