Cole Sprouse Rocks Wall Street Power Suit That Gordon Gekko Would Kill For

Growing up in the public eye must be bizarre. One minute you’re the son of Ross in Friends and the next you’re a bikie gang leader in a comic book TV show. Fortunately, his style outside of the Archie universe is fewer leather jackets and more high-class fashion.

Cole Sprouse, one-half of the Sprouse twins, was recently a guest at the Thom Browne‘s Women’s Spring 2020 show in Paris. The actor was in the front row at the event wearing his own Thom Browne number from head to toe that had us desperately refreshing the Thom Browne website to see when it will be online.

The black pinstripe suit has a very Wolf of Wall Street vibe to it and wouldn’t be out of place in the financial districts of New York or indeed London. However, the way Cole wears it, with black boots featuring the classic Thom Browne coloured buckle and open shirt, sends out a more relaxed vibe. The vertical stripes together give the actor a taller feel and the red and white colour on the shirt cuffs give an element of fun to the suit.

The pinstripe Thom Browne is a popular suit choice amongst Hollywood stars, with fellow actor Timothée Chalamet wearing last season’s pinstripe suit for the premiere of his film Call Me By Your Name. Unfortunately, we may be waiting a while for the newest version to be available, which is characterised by fewer stripes on the jacket with more space between them.

The look suited Cole who has become just as known for his fashion choices as he has for his rockabilly inspired hair. The naturally blonde star dyed his hair darker for his role as Jughead Jones in TVs Riverdale and its a look that works when both styled and when allowed to relax. It’s almost a shame that the star didn’t get the role in the new Elvis Presley biopic considering his hair has him looking the part.

The star has plenty to keep him busy though, not only is Riverdale renewed for a fourth season but the actor has just released his new drama Five Feet Apart with more roles on the way.

