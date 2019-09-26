Conan O’Brien’s Subtle Watch Flex Is Worthy Of A Thousand Cheeseburgers

Conan O’Brien is not known for his subtlety. In fact, the loudmouth late-night talk show host has made a career out of self-deprecating humour. There is nothing awkward though about Conan’s style; while he may not draw attention to it, TV’s longest working talk show host has some serious panache.

Conan has never really been appreciated for his style choices but a quick journey through his Instagram reveals we are all missing out. When he is not plugging his own comedy tour, Conan shows off some great wardrobe choices on the ‘Gram’, particularly in his latest trip to Japan. The comedian recently travelled to a Hokuei in Western Japan, which is known for its link to anime.

The town Hokuei is colloquially referred to as Conan Town due to its ties to the anime series of the same name, which O’Brien recently discovered and cheekily demanded billions from the municipality for using his name in promotions. In return to Conan’s demands, Mayor Akio Matsumoto demanded that the comedian help hand out 1000 cheeseburgers at the town’s station. It was here that Conan took the photo op where he showed off his collector item watch.

The Panerai Radiomir PAM573 (A$27,000) is an understated classic timepiece moulded from a single piece and is actually 5N 18ct. red gold. This material has a percentage of copper and platinum in it for visual appeal and to allow for it to go underwater. It comes complete with a brown crocodile-skin strap with white stitching and an 18ct red gold buckle. Conan is not the only celebrity to be a fan of the PAM573, actor Chris Pratt wore the same watch to the 2015 Oscars.

The PAM573 is not Conan’s only Panerai as he has previously been snapped wearing a titanium Panerai Luminor Marina with none other than Gucci’s Dapper Dan. The bracelet is also made titanium with sapphire glass case and features a crown guard for diving protection.

The funnyman is now back in the states and preparing for his next comedy venture with Team Coco House, where his team will take over 10 comedy clubs across the country for one simultaneous comedy experience.

