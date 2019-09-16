Sometimes even when you’re suited and booted from head to toe you can find yourself getting a bit chilly. Typically it’s down to the material that dictates how hot or cold you feel in your suit and even the thickest and warmest of woollen suits get caught out during winters worst. This blue corduroy suit from Todd Snyder will keep your no matter how cold it gets.

Corduroy is constructed from pile-yarn which is woven together to create a very thick fabric. This thickness in combination with a velvety texture makes any clothing made from corduroy not only very warm but also extremely comfortable, making it the ultimate winter fabric. The corduroy used in this suit from Todd Snyder isn’t just any old corduroy it’s made from an Italian stretch corduroy, which will move and age better than any other cord available. The suit itself is constructed in the USA meaning it will outlast most suits you can find in your wardrobe.