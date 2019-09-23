Leaked Photo Reveals The Real Reason Daniel Craig Is Stepping Down As Mr. Bond

Aloof. Independent. Unstoppable. In years gone by, these adjectives would have described Daniel Craig as fittingly as they did “James Bond.”

However, a set of leaked new photos from the set of “No Time To Die” suggest the franchise may be coming to the end of an era for a different reason to what we’ve been told.

How? Well, although Daniel Craig has told reporters, “I would rather slash my wrists than play James Bond again” (and criticised the 21st-century iteration of Bond for not being progressive enough), it turns out there may be a simpler reason behind his decision to make “No Time To Die” his curtain call.

He’s getting old.

Before you send us a dancing GIF of a stuntman, we don’t mean the $130 million dollar man (Daniel Craig) is not able to walk around and drink cocktails anymore (after all, Roger Moore did that until he was 58).

We mean that, in this day and age, considering how close CGI is now able to make stuntmen look like their supposed doubles (and how the franchise has become more about action than sophistication), it’s just not realistic to have us believe the 51-year-old Craig is still able to take out WWE wrestlers (see: Batista).

Indeed, one of this latest series of photos depicts Daniel Craig struggling to defeat an overweight man in what appears to be a satin windcheater from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air…

Another shows him taking a heavy fall, landing spread-eagled, sucking in some big ones (while hunched over a low wall) then looking forlornly at his directors – as if begging them not to ask him to do it again.

This feeds into a broader narrative around how A-listers plan their twilight years. While we don’t doubt Mr Craig will put on a fine performance in “No Time To Die,” if he wants to avoid a Rick Dalton like fate we’d say he made the right call in hanging up the gun while he’s still (somewhat) incorrigible.

