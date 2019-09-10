Luxury fashion house Saint Laurent brings their coveted Parisian flair to these Bedford skull print sneakers from the label’s SS19 collection. Decorated with an SL patch to the side, the pair features a round toe, a lace-up front fastening, an ankle length, a contrasting heel counter and a flat rubber sole.

We would recommend wearing these with slim black jeans and a classic white t-shirt. Now go forth and get your kicks on, just like Bond, James Bond.

Shop Saint Laurent’s Bedford Sneakers USD $348/ AU $627