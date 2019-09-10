In yesterday’s news, Daniel Craig made a rare public appearance at the premiere of his next film, Knives Out wearing the wildest suit and high-top combination ever. His over the top skull motif sneakers were the handy work of French label, Saint Laurent.
It just so happens these epic sneakers are currently on sale with 40% off.
Luxury fashion house Saint Laurent brings their coveted Parisian flair to these Bedford skull print sneakers from the label’s SS19 collection. Decorated with an SL patch to the side, the pair features a round toe, a lace-up front fastening, an ankle length, a contrasting heel counter and a flat rubber sole.
We would recommend wearing these with slim black jeans and a classic white t-shirt. Now go forth and get your kicks on, just like Bond, James Bond.
Shop Saint Laurent’s Bedford Sneakers USD $348/ AU $627