These $79 Men’s Jeans Will Change The Way You Think About Expensive Denim

So how can one get high-quality jeans for a fraction of the price you ask? Well, this pair from Frank and Oak will fit your criteria nicely.

Made from a responsibly sourced denim that uses 79% less energy, 50% fewer chemicals and 95% less water than normal denim, Frank and Oak get more out of the denim than they put in. Combined with a modern, slim fit the end result is a pair of jeans that are less harmful to the environment, long-lasting and great looking. All of this can be yours for a very reasonable $89, a worthy investment no doubt.

Shop Frank & Oak Jeans $79

