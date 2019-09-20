The $68 Navy Chino Every Man Needs In His Smart-Casual Armoury

There are some things in your wardrobe which will see daily wear, others weeks and some hardly ever. However, the blue chinos are one of those weekly go-to men’s fashion staples which can be dressed up and down, meaning every man needs a pair and a good pair at that.

Enter Everlane’s performance chino. These are hands down one of the best fitting (and feeling) men’s chinos we’ve actually purchased and worn. Made from cotton, they have a touch of elastane to ensure the fabric gives a little for extra comfort. The Everlane Performance Chinos is a slim cut, however, they also make a version for bigger gentlemen. That’s right, big dudes get cool pants too.