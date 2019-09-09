The $98 ‘Dad Sneakers’ Everyone’s Talking About Just Got Better

What’s so good about Everlane’s ‘Tread’ sneakers? These kicks have been designed to be worn every day—and unlike most other sneakers, they’re actually made to last. That means it’s lower impact on the environment, less waste, less energy, and 54% less virgin plastic.

What the customer reviews say…

Understated but sleek styling. Comfortable out of the box. Quality craftsmanship. Can wear them everyday, but also dress them up. Dig my new kicks.

Everlane has also offset the emissions that making these sneakers can’t eliminate. So it’s good news for fashion, the environment and your feet.

