Jonah Hill Spotted Wearing John Mayer’s Rolex In New York City

Funny guy Jonah Hill and NYC resident took to the streets today in his signature jeans, kicks and a t-shirt. So far so normal: I know.

Was he out grabbing a cinnamon latte? Who knows (and who cares) because it was his choice of watch that grabbed our attention.

The star of films such as War Dogs and Superbad is known to have acquired some ‘unique’ timepieces over the years. One such piece is his Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 116508 ‘Aussie Edition’ in yellow gold with a bright emerald green dial.

The 116508 was released at Baselworld in 2017 to little fanfare (until John Mayer flashed his). Now you have to look a little harder to find one in a Rolex boutique.

If we’re being honest it wouldn’t be our first choice of Rolex Daytona, but maybe that’s why it’s cool. With so many people waiting over three years to get a steel Rolex sports model, it’s little wonder we’re seeing more men wearing solid gold variations.

This also means the days of solid gold watches being strictly reserved for pawnbrokers and shady stockbrokers are behind us thanks to celebrities choosing these unique models.

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 116508 currently retails for AU$40,000.

Watch John Mayer talking about Jonah’s watch below.