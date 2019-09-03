Would you saunter topless onto the red carpet in Venice for the 76th Venice International Film Festival? No? You must not be Jude Law.

Not content with wearing nothing but a napkin in HBO’s upcoming series “The New Pope” (the follow up to the 2016 Paolo Sorrentino-directed papal drama, “The Young Pope”) Jude Law stepped out on the red carpet in Venice overnight triumphant in his return.

Rather than succumb to the subdued black-tie style of most red carpet film events, Jude took matters into his hands with a classic black ‘suit’ twist, wearing a relaxed linen ensemble with an unstructured panache perfect for warmer days.

Even better was his lack of shirt, instead choosing to wear a scoop neck tee and pairing this with a chic scarf. The finishing touch was his oversized Saint Laurent sunglasses.

No socks required

His co-star John Malkovitch turned up the volume with a more formal take on the relaxed linen suit, pairing it with the Colonel Sanders string bow tie. A daring and elegant effort from Mr Malcovich.

The new series “The New Pope”, also directed by the venerable Italian film director Paolo Sorrentino, is tipped to be a “glorious follow up” to “The Young Pope” featuring a seductively camp Malcovich and – if the budgie smuggling antics in the trailer are anything to go by – an equally salacious Jude Law.

Here’s hoping he busts out some more outfits like this between now and the 2020 series release.

