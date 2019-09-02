Every Aspiring Entrepreneur Needs This $67 Book

This Guide to Good Business has been created by Monocle, a magazine that excels in briefing the world on modern global affairs alongside innovative business, culture and design ideas. This book does not tell you how to make millions but rather focuses on the environments and concepts you should look to create – and in doing so steers clear of boring business jargon and management-speak. No matter whether your planning on conquering the world by starting your own business or simply want to work your way up the management chain, the values, ideas and processes discussed in the book are sure to help you get every advantage you can get.

With 300 pages and a beige linen hardback, this classy looking book looks as good on your desk as it does on your coffee table.

Keep your enterprising innovative and forward-thinking with The Monocle Guide to Good Business.

Shop Monocle Guide To Good Business $67

Read Next