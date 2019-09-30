Motorclassica: The Southern Hemisphere’s Largest Vintage Car Show Celebrates 10 Years In Melbourne Next Month

This feature has been produced in partnership with Motorclassica.

There are vintage fairs that sell you knickknacks that just take up space and then there is the Southern Hemisphere’s largest vintage car fair. These aren’t your beat-up 50s wagons on display, this is the best of the best.

The ultimate revhead experience is returning to Melbourne for a three day celebration of the prestigious motoring lifestyle. Motorclassica is Australasia’s largest Concours d’Elegance and is recognised around the world as a unique competition of beauty, design and provenance.

Now in its 10th year, Motoclassica, hosted in the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne, will play host to over 500 vehicles and over 100 vendors across three days from the 11th to 13th of October. Not just about cars, the event will also host fine food and wine outside as part of the Club Sandwich display, a host of special guests on stage and educational displays, including the Restoration Theatre.

Significant automotive milestones to be celebrated at Motorclassica 2019 with extensive displays will include 100 years of the famous Bentley marque and less well known Alvis, and contrasting with those British brands, a century of the innovative French maker Citroen. Arguably the most recognisable car in the world, the Mini, will be honoured for its 60 years while, Abarth, an Italian tuner known for its performance modifications to Fiat and Lancia models will celebrate 70 years.

Increasingly collectible, Japan’s often unheralded role in the global development of the modern sports car will also be recognised at Motorclassica with a specially curated tribute.

The event kicks off with Tour Classica, a convoy of over 70 unique cars and motorcycles that travel through Melbourne’s city and surrounding area. The tour starts at the Alexandra Gardens before finishing at the Royal Exhibition building and forms an important part in the Concours judging.

The event begins on the 11th of October with tickets from $39.00 for General Admission. VIP passes are available from $120.00 and there is even a special ‘After Five’ ticket available for visitors who come after 5pm.

Motorclassica Dates: 11 – 13 October 2019

Tour Classica: Thursday 10 October from 9:30am

D’Marge readers can purchase adult general admission tickets at a discounted price by using the promo code ‘DMARGE’ at checkout – visit Motorclassica now to lock in your discounted tickets.