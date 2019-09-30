Tom Ford’s Most Exclusive Menswear Just Dropped Online But You’ll Need To Hurry

Tom Ford menswear is what we believe to be the epitome of elegance and quality. From cut to cloth and fit, Tom Ford’s menswear is often seen as the holy grail for any men’s wardrobe. For example, beautifully constructed suits with wide peak lapels, mohair trousers that fall perfectly and even suede men’s sneakers which combine simplicity and luxury perfectly.
It just so happens Mr Porter is one of the few (if not the only place) you can buy Tom Ford menswear online. Today they’ve dropped a very exclusive collection of select pieces which you can only score online. The collections include winning items such as a sublime terracotta-coloured tuxedo jackets, khaki field jackets, wool quilted jackets, grey herringbone coats and more.
Undoubtedly a rare occasion when you can score such exclusive pieces online. We do recommend you hurry because this shit is selling out fast.