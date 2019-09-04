Score 54% Off This Stunning German Made Timepiece While You Can

A fine watch is an essential part of any man’s wardrobe and when we say fine, we don’t mean that oversized Diesel number that you bought on sale from Amazon for $32. Instead, we mean you need a piece that is sophisticated, build to the highest of standards and the heritage to match, an heirloom you can one day pass on. This piece can’t be just any watch, it needs to reflect your personality, your identity and your style, so choose carefully.
For a limited time, you can score this exquisite, German-made timepiece from Mühle-Glashütte for $729. That’s more than 50% Off the retail price of $1350. To put this deal in perspective, the cheapest second hand Mühle-Glashütte Panova is listed for $836, a full $107 more than this brand new one. So even if you just want to resell this watch immediately, you’ll make an easy $100+ on it.
The model available for sale is known as the ‘Panova’ and is available with either a green or blue face, both of which are gorgeous to look at. The watch measures in at 40mm wide and also features a water resistance of 100m, Super LumiNova hands and Mühle’s in-house SW 200-1 movement which has a 38-hr power reserve. Depending on what colour dial you choose, the watch comes with either a leather, nato or textile strap. Whatever your choice, the Panova is the perfect watch for everyday use.
No matter what angle you look at this watch, it is a bargain, but at 54% off, its a steal. Available at The Drop for the next 4-days you’d better be quick to score this watch.
