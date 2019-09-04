Score 54% Off This Stunning German Made Timepiece While You Can

For a limited time, you can score this exquisite, German-made timepiece from Mühle-Glashütte for $729. That’s more than 50% Off the retail price of $1350. To put this deal in perspective, the cheapest second hand Mühle-Glashütte Panova is listed for $836, a full $107 more than this brand new one. So even if you just want to resell this watch immediately, you’ll make an easy $100+ on it.

The model available for sale is known as the ‘Panova’ and is available with either a green or blue face, both of which are gorgeous to look at. The watch measures in at 40mm wide and also features a water resistance of 100m, Super LumiNova hands and Mühle’s in-house SW 200-1 movement which has a 38-hr power reserve. Depending on what colour dial you choose, the watch comes with either a leather, nato or textile strap. Whatever your choice, the Panova is the perfect watch for everyday use.

No matter what angle you look at this watch, it is a bargain, but at 54% off, its a steal. Available at The Drop for the next 4-days you’d better be quick to score this watch.

Shop Mühle-Glashütte Panova $729

