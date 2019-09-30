Qantas Finds Way To Guilt You Into Treating Your Partner To First Class Delights

You may love your partner but when there’s only one Moët-land upgrade available it can be tempting to abandon them to Economy. And – in the past – while you may have been able to justify this with some vague mentions of “add ons” and “frequent flyer points” and claiming “work to do” Qantas has now found a way to guilt you into sharing (at least some of) your Pointy End delights.

In a new video on their Youtube channel, Qantas details the juicy new Platinum One benefits on offer from what News.com.au have dubbed the “exclusive new club pretty much none of us will ever get into.” So, what exactly is it?

Platinum One status is reserved for Qantas’ most frequent of flyers (those that hit the milestone of 75,000 status credits). To achieve this one would need to fly Economy from Sydney to Los Angeles about 833 times (each trip earns you about 90 status credits). A tough goal, sure. But the rewards truly are exceptional.

Those privileges, which you can see in the above video, now include a complimentary Platinum membership for a family member or friend (read: VIP treatment, even when they travel without you), two complimentary First Lounge invitations for any extra guests, highest priority access to Classic Flight Rewards and the ability to earn up to 175,000 bonus Qantas Points each year.

“As our way of saying ‘thank you’ for your loyalty and in recognition of your ongoing commitment to Qantas, we’re pleased to introduce some additional benefits to make Platinum One membership even more rewarding,” Qantas said in a recent release.

“As a Platinum One member, we understand you’re often away from home so we’re also introducing benefits for those close to you,” Qantas added.

“You now have the opportunity to invite your Partner* to become a Platinum member and enjoy benefits including access to the Qantas International First Lounges and Domestic Business Lounges and 100% Status Bonus points earn when flying Qantas and Jetstar.”

Not bad. Now all you need to do is (assuming you’ve already earnt 75,000 status credits) decide if you’re giving that complimentary platinum membership to your partner or your best mate.

