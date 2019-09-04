Made from a traditional Japanese military nylon with a Swiss-made two-way zipper, this bomber is built to the highest standards around. Not only will it last you forever but, it’s timeless style means it will look cool for years to come. You can easily style it with a pair of black jeans, white sneakers and a white t-shirt for a clean-cut, casual look. If you want to dress it up, layer an oxford shirt underneath with some chinos and great sneakers.

Ever since Obama made headlines, Rag and Bone’s Manston bomber jacket has been sold out in every size, everywhere, until now that is. Until it inevitably sells out again, you can score Obama’s bomber jacket at David Jones for $749 (AUD).

Shop The Rag And Bone Manston Bomber $749

