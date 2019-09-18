Odell Beckham Jnr has the cash and he certainly has the style but apparently even he has limits, and apparently a $2 million watch is that limit. The NFL receiver has revealed in a post-game interview after the Browns took down the New York Jets that he had gone off the expensive Richard Mille watches that he has been caught sporting in the past.

However, OBJ has not opted for a similiary expensive watch brand instead telling US reporters that a cheaper Swedish brand was his new preferred watch of choice.

“I think [Swedish brand] Daniel Wellington might be a better watch than these, a little classier, not as flashy as this one. I’m just blessed.”

The receiver shocked every watch aficionado yesterday when it appeared he was wearing an ultra-rare Richard Mille watch on the field in his pre-game warmup for the Browns Vs. New York Jets game. But Watch Anish took to Instagram a few hours later to call the player out on his fake Richard Mille RM 56-02 Tourbillion Sapphire watch.

“@obj wears a FAKE Richard Mille RM56-01 Sapphire (except his is made of plastic) during the warm ups vs New York Jets last night”

This was the second watch of Mille that Beckham Jnr has worn for the Browns after in the opening match against The Titans Beckham wore a $425,000 Richard Mille. Watch fans will be eyeing off the player’s wrist when he fronts up for the Browns game against the Rams on Sunday night.

Maybe OBJ is considering being a Daniel Wellington ambassador once his NFL career is over, as the brand is infamous for recruiting Instagram influencers to showcase their pieces.

