This Rugged Men’s Blazer Is Your Perfect Winter Companion

From a style perspective, the Trap Blazer stands out for all the right reasons. Thanks to the unique blend of materials, the blazer has a unique almost tweed texture which works perfectly with the dark brown/green or blue colour tone. The blazer also features a unique lapel design that enables you to wear it like a regular blazer, but when the temperature drops you can also button it up like a shirt jacket to keep you warmer than any other blazer. From a practicality standpoint, the jacket features an array of pockets, inside and out that not only provide you with a place to keep your kit but also look great.

Consolidating all of these great features into one jacket makes it ultra-versatile, meaning you’re getting a few jackets for the price of one. It can easily be styled with jeans and a t-shirt for a more casual look, but, throw on some khakis and a pair of brown dress shoes and you’ll look ultra dapper for an Autumn or Spring wedding. Really, the possibilities are endless for the blazer ith that in consideration, the $398 price tag is very reasonable.

Shop The Relwen Blazer $398

Read Next