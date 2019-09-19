The Satiating Diet Could Be Your Ticket To Burning Fat Faster Than Lebron James

We’d all like Lebron James’ billion-dollar rig, but the reality is often a lot more sloppy. And – much as it is possible to dress up a dad bod – its far more satisfying to actually lose the kilos.

This is where most men will ‘turn’ Keto or Paleo, swear off carbs, trade their wine for kombucha and swap their beer for Berocca.

Problem is, no matter how many short term changes you make, if you revert back to your doughnut-eating ways, your sloppy rig will return with a vengeance and this time you’ll be too demoralised to shed it again.

Enter: The Satiating Diet, a regime (some) scientists say helps you burn fast faster than keto, and which is more conservatively known for its ability to help people “manage weight and good health without going to extremes” (Scientific American).

It’s also – if the 3,220 Instagram posts (and counting) to its name are anything to go by – a small but growing phenomenon.

Touted as the carb-lover’s alternative to Lebron James’ Keto Diet, and the willpower-slacker’s alternative to the various calorie-restrictive diets there are out there, The Satiating Diet promises to help you lose weight without giving up your morning sourdough.

As Scientific American puts it, the problem with both calorie-restricted diets and with low carb diets is that they are both difficult to follow in the long term, often exacerbating hunger and obsessive thoughts about food, and can even leaving you at a greater risk of over-eating due to negative emotions and stress.

“These complicate the bodily mechanisms that control appetite and partly explain why most people regain the weight in the long term.”

“The challenge for researchers,” Scientific American says, “Has been to find a strategy that is not restrictive and that can reduce feelings of hunger and improve eating habits and overall health without causing some of these negative side effects.”

Many believe The Satiating Diet – a diet constructed from healthy foods that create feelings of fullness and satisfaction – may be the answer.

“Nutrition researchers have discovered many such foods, which improve appetite control and decrease food intake, conditions necessary for sustained weight loss,” (Scientific American).

What to eat on the satiating diet

Like going to Spain but without eating dessert, The Satiating Diet includes protein-rich foods like meat and fish, high fibre foods like whole grains and – of course – plenty of fruit and vegetables. It also promotes a balanced consumption of healthy fats, such as the polyunsaturated fats found in avocados, and permits dairy products such as yogurt (for more examples of satiating foods, check out Healthline).

What not to eat on the satiating diet

Refined carbohydrates, foods high in sugar, excessive quantities of alcohol.

Why try it?

As reported by American Scientist, The Satiating Diet is special because the foods you eat on it work together to decrease hunger, reduce body fat, lower blood sugar, improve blood pressure and increase metabolism.

Will it really help you burn more calories than Lebron?

Though health website Body & Soul claims, “this new diet [may] burn fat faster than keto” and some studies appear to support this claim, the jury is still out, with qualified nutritionists touting its potential but still admitting its overall effectiveness (compared to stricter low carb diets) requires further examination.

Essentially, from what we can see, The Keto Diet can help you lose weight more quickly, but The Satiating Diet can help more people burn more calories, and thus get more shredded, in the long term, because it is easier to maintain.

