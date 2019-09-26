The case is made from stainless steel with a black Ion finish that looks sensational. Pair this with a contrasting blue dial and you have a watch that stands out for all the right reasons. From afar it might look like a plain blue dial, but look a little closer and you’ll see the intricate horizontal details and fade from a bright blue to a much darker navy. Up close, it’s these details that make this watch a visual masterpiece.

As with any Seiko, this watch doesn’t just look the part, it is functional and has abilities well out of its price range. Featuring a divers-approved 200m water resistance, you’ll be able to take this Seiko wherever you go, whether that be deep-diving or hitting the ski slopes. If you are taking this watch diving, you’ll love the rotating bezel that allows you to monitor your time underwater, silicone strap that will stretch to fit over your wetsuit and luminescent hands that will make it visible even in the darkest water. If you aren’t pushing this watch to the ends of its capabilities you’ll still appreciate its automatic Japanese movement that has a power reserve of 41 hours.

Really no matter what angle you look at this Seiko, it will perform well above your expectations and until the 28th of September, you can score it for a mere $319, 40% off it’s $525 retail price.

Shop Seiko Special Edition Prospex $319

