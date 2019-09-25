Whether you’re planning a skiing trip to Europe for a jaunt around the Swiss Alps, or a winter weekend away at Perisher, you’ll want to make sure you’re protected from those bitter mountain chills as well as being ready for those brighter sunny days.

The key to a successful season on the pistes often comes down to choosing the best mid-layers and outerwear on the market – striking the fine balance between style, technology and high-performance. But with so many brands out there now, which ones stand out from the rest – and which ones are best suited to your style of skiing?

With the Northern Hemisphere’s winter season fast approaching, all the major players are releasing their newest collections of apparel for fans of the slopes. Here we have highlighted 20 of our favourite ski brands that provide the best in everything from jackets and pants to boots and skis – giving you a head start for 2019/20 ski season.