The $140 Book That Will Give Any Man’s Home A Touch Of Class

You might think you’re a stylish guy, but are you really? It’s a contextual matter and the fact of the matter is, you’re almost definitely less stylish than Mr Tom Ford. So how can you become a step closer to being as stylish as he is? Buy his book.

Weighing 5 kilos and featuring 304 high gloss, thick and heavy pages it makes a mark not only on the eye but also when you start to flick through the pages. The photo’s document Mr Ford’s designs during his time at Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and some of his own label for men and women. No doubt you’ll have a flick through every now and then, every photo a possible source of inspiration for your next clothing purchase. Should a guest decide to open it up, man or women, they’ll be impressed with your magnificent taste in clothing and style which is sure to help to you stand out from almost anyone else.