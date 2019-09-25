This Stylish Italian Men’s Coat Will Keep You Warm For Many Winters To Come

For those of you who reside in a colder climate (or get cold when the thermometer drops below 20 degrees Celsius), you’ll understand why a winter coat is a wardrobe essential. The problem is; finding the perfect one can be harder than you’d think.
Why? A great winter coat needs to be warm, timelessly styled and high quality – something not many capes you see on the rack can manage. But boy does this number from Todd Snyder buck the trend. In fact: it could be as good as they come.
Constructed from premium Italian wool, this jacket will keep you warm, no matter how cold it gets. Combine this with hardy horn buttons, welted pockets and a comfortable lining and you’ve got a jacket that will not only keep you warm but last you for years and years. The coat is constructed in Portugal, using high-quality construction methods to ensure that those ultra-high-quality materials aren’t let down by poor construction.
So this jacket will last forever, but will it still be stylish in ten years time? Well, put simply: yes. Inspired by a time-honoured double-breasted military silhouette, paired with rich olive green colour, this coat would have been cool ten years ago, is cool today and will definitely be cool in ten years time.
In other words: timeless.
Another aspect that makes the coat so good is that it can be dressed up or down. Throw it over a suit and it will keep you warm whilst looking sharp enough for any corporate meeting. Pair it with some jeans and a t-shirt and you’ve got yourself a refined, casual look that will impress anyone you encounter.
So what should one expect to pay for this capable coat? It’s available on Todd Snyder for $1,108. That might seem steep, but this coat will look great for years to come, last a lifetime and can be styled casually or for the office. Crunch the numbers; you’ll soon realise that it is well worth its price tag.
Shop Todd Snyder Italian Wool Double Breasted Coat $1,108