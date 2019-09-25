This Stylish Italian Men’s Coat Will Keep You Warm For Many Winters To Come

For those of you who reside in a colder climate (or get cold when the thermometer drops below 20 degrees Celsius), you’ll understand why a winter coat is a wardrobe essential. The problem is; finding the perfect one can be harder than you’d think.

Why? A great winter coat needs to be warm, timelessly styled and high quality – something not many capes you see on the rack can manage. But boy does this number from Todd Snyder buck the trend. In fact: it could be as good as they come.

Constructed from premium Italian wool, this jacket will keep you warm, no matter how cold it gets. Combine this with hardy horn buttons, welted pockets and a comfortable lining and you’ve got a jacket that will not only keep you warm but last you for years and years. The coat is constructed in Portugal, using high-quality construction methods to ensure that those ultra-high-quality materials aren’t let down by poor construction.