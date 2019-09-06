The $199 Rolex ‘Batman’ GMT Alternative That’s Too Good To Pass Up

Earlier this year, Rolex released an updated ‘Batman’ GMT-Master II with a jubilee bracelet. The watch was so popular they had 3 years of backorders almost immediately. Whilst this is great for Rolex and those waiting in line, it’s not feasible for the rest of us. Sometimes you need an affordable and reliable timepiece that still has a touch of class about it.
Introducing the Timex Allied Three GMT 43mm Bracelet Watch.
This no brainer $199 watch is inspired by the iconic Rolex Batman GMT, but comes at a fraction of the cost. It may not have that jubilee bracelet, but it does feature 24 timezones, Timex’s proprietary movement design, a stainless steel case, water resistance to 100m, date window and an INDIGLO® Light-Up dial.
What the customer reviews say:
One of the best-looking timepieces Timex has ever released. Build quality is equal to, or surpassing watches much more expensive. Fit and finish is excellent. Timeless, classic, sophisticated, and elegant. A must-have for Timex collectors.
The Timex Allied Three GMT can also be fitted with alternative straps like rubber and nato if you want to pimp your ride.