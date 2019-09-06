The $199 Rolex ‘Batman’ GMT Alternative That’s Too Good To Pass Up

Introducing the Timex Allied Three GMT 43mm Bracelet Watch.

This no brainer $199 watch is inspired by the iconic Rolex Batman GMT, but comes at a fraction of the cost. It may not have that jubilee bracelet, but it does feature 24 timezones, Timex’s proprietary movement design, a stainless steel case, water resistance to 100m, date window and an INDIGLO® Light-Up dial.

What the customer reviews say:

One of the best-looking timepieces Timex has ever released. Build quality is equal to, or surpassing watches much more expensive. Fit and finish is excellent. Timeless, classic, sophisticated, and elegant. A must-have for Timex collectors.

The Timex Allied Three GMT can also be fitted with alternative straps like rubber and nato if you want to pimp your ride.

